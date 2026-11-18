Ed-tech start-up NeeevAI says it has signed contracts with 25,786 schools across India to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) as a regular subject from Class 1 to 12. Started in April 2025 as a dissertation project, NeeevAI initially partnered with two schools. (Representatioanal Image)

According to Dr Arjun Singh Bedi, founder, the company expects to reach 3.1 million students by April 2027.

Started in April 2025 as a dissertation project, NeeevAI initially partnered with two schools. It says it has since trained over 2 lakh teachers to deliver its AI curriculum.

The programme includes textbooks, robotics kits, a digital learning platform and teacher training. It also offers AI certification, hackathons and internship opportunities to students. The company says it has authored and self-published 12 AI textbooks, which are being used in its partner schools, including Delhi Public School, Rohini.

NeeevAI is a fully bootstrapped and has received an endorsement letter from the Union ministry of education. It has also signed an MoU with IIT Madras Pravartak for industry-recognised certification and is a partner of UNESCO's Responsible AI Global Council. Its programme also includes Google certification and Canva Pro licences at no additional cost to schools.