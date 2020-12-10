Education minister Pokhriyal holds bilateral cooperation talks with UAE counterpart

education

Union minister of education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank held a virtual meeting with his UAE counterpart Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi on Wednesday to discuss bilateral cooperation in education sector.

Lauding India’s National Education Policy, Hammadi said,“The policy is a visionary document as it lays emphasis on holistic development of the students. The education sector has the potential to take mutual cooperation to new heights and both the countries should work to increase long-term cooperation in the field of education.”

Pokhriyal said that a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of education between India and the UAE is at an advanced stage of finalisation.

“I hope that it would enhance academic collaboration between the higher educational institutions of our countries. India is also eager to move towards deepening our mutual engagements and cooperation.

“India and UAE share a very strong and deep bilateral relationship and both sides have been working together to strengthen educational cooperation and collaboration. This meeting is being held with a view to further deepen our relations especially in the field of education by way of continuous dialogue and by enhancing active, interactive and long term collaborations at various levels,” he said.

Pokhriyal invited students from the UAE to India under the Study in India Programme and invited more number of faculties to India for taking short-term courses in Indian universities under the Global Initiative of Academic Networks in Higher Education.

“A common portal for admission to Indian universities with details of all courses is also being contemplated,” he added.