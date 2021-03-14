Home / Education / Employment News / 119 academic, administrative posts approved in 15 nursing school, college in J-K
employment news

119 academic, administrative posts approved in 15 nursing school, college in J-K

PTI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 06:05 PM IST
APSC Recruitment 2021.(HT file)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has accorded approval to the creation of 119 posts in 10 new Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) schools and five nursing colleges, an official spokesperson said on Sunday.

With this, all the 15 new nursing schools and colleges will be made fully operational, he said.

A proposal submitted by the Health and Medical Education department for these academic and administrative posts was approved by the administrative council, which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the spokesman said.

The posts will be created in six ANM schools in Bhaderwah, Billawar, Thanamandi, Surankote, Anantnag and Kokernag, four GNM schools in Doda, Kathua, Rajouri and Ganderbal, and five nursing colleges, he added.

"The decision will enhance the quality of paramedical education and services provided by the nursing sector," the official said.

Topics
jammu and kashmir news nursing school state college
