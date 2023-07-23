AAI announces 342 Jr Executive, Assistant vacancies, apply from August 5
AAI Recruitment 2023: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced 342 vacancies for Junior Assistant and Junior Executive positions.
Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced 342 Junior Assistant and Junior Executive vacancies, application process for which will begin on August 5. Eligible and interested candidates can apply up to September 4 on the recruitment portal at aai.aero.
Vacancy details
Jr. Assistant (Office): 9 vacancies
Sr. Assistant (Accounts): 9 vacancies
Junior Executive (Common Cadre): 237 vacancies
Junior Executive (Finance): 66 vacancies
Junior Executive (Fire Services): 3 vacancies
Junior Executive (Law): 18 vacancies.
Qualification
Jr. Assistant (Office): Graduate
Sr. Assistant (Accounts): Graduate, preferably in B.Com with 2 years’ relevant experience in the field of preparation of financial Statements, taxation (direct & indirect) , audit and other finance and accounts related field experience.
Junior Executive (Common Cadre): Graduate
Junior Executive (Finance): BCom with ICWA/CA/MBA (2 years’ duration) with specialization in Finance.
Junior Executive (Fire Services): Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Tech. in Fire Engg./Mechanical Engg./Automobile Engg.
Junior Executive (Law): Professional degree in Law (3 years’ regular course after graduation or 5 years’ integrated regular course after 10+2) and eligible to get enrolled as an Advocate in Bar Council of India.
Age limit
Junior Assistant: Maximum 30 years
Senior Assistant: Maximum 30 years
Junior Executive: Maximum 27 years
Cut-off date for determining the age limit is September 4. For further details, check the notification.