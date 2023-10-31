Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Employment News / AAI Junior Executives Recruitment 2023: Apply for 496 vacancies from tomorrow

AAI Junior Executives Recruitment 2023: Apply for 496 vacancies from tomorrow

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 31, 2023 01:17 PM IST

AAI to begin application process for Junior Executive posts from Nov 1

Airports Authority of India, AAI will commence the application process for Junior Executive posts from tomorrow, November 1. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.aai.aero. The deadline for the submission of the application form is November 30.

AAI will begin the application process for Junior Executive posts on November 1.

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 496 vacancies of Junior executives.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 27 years.

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 1000. The SC/ST /PWD candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should possess a full-time Regular Bachelor's degree of three years in Science (B.Sc) with Physics and Mathematics or a full-time Regular Bachelor's Degree in Engineering in any discipline. (Physics and mathematics should be subjects in any one of the semester's curriculum).

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2023 selection process: The selection will be based on the objective type online examination for the post of Junior Executive(Air Traffic Control). There will not be any negative markings for wrong answers attempted by the candidates.

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.aai.aero

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

Notification here

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aai application process vacancies selection process
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP