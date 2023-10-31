AAI Junior Executives Recruitment 2023: Apply for 496 vacancies from tomorrow

Airports Authority of India, AAI will commence the application process for Junior Executive posts from tomorrow, November 1. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.aai.aero. The deadline for the submission of the application form is November 30.

AAI will begin the application process for Junior Executive posts on November 1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 496 vacancies of Junior executives.

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 27 years.

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹1000. The SC/ST /PWD candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should possess a full-time Regular Bachelor's degree of three years in Science (B.Sc) with Physics and Mathematics or a full-time Regular Bachelor's Degree in Engineering in any discipline. (Physics and mathematics should be subjects in any one of the semester's curriculum).

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2023 selection process: The selection will be based on the objective type online examination for the post of Junior Executive(Air Traffic Control). There will not be any negative markings for wrong answers attempted by the candidates.

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Visit the official website at www.aai.aero

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

Notification here