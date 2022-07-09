AAI Non Executive Recruitment 2022: Apply for 18 posts on aai.aero

Airports Authority of India, AAI has invited applications from candidates to apply for Non-Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of AAI on aai.aero. The application process will close on July 29, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 18 posts in the organisation.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Senior Assistant: 16 Posts

Junior Assistant: 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of On-line examination and admit cards shall be issued to them accordingly. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Online Examination and they will be called for document verification and Trade Test as applicable for the post.

Application Fees

Application fees of Rs.1000/- (Rupees One Thousand Only) is to be paid by the candidates. SC/ST/Female candidates/PWD/Apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI are exempted from payment of any fee. However, all the candidates irrespective of any category have to pay Rs.90/-(Rupees Ninety only) as charges for health and hygiene arrangement for Covid 19. Fees is to be paid through online mode only.

