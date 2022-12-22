AAI Non Executive Recruitment 2022: Apply for 53 Sr Assistant posts at aai.aero

Airports Authority of India, AAI has invited applications from candidates to apply for Non Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of AAI at aai.aero. This recruitment drive will fill up 53 Senior Assistant posts in the organisation.

The opening date of registration is December 21 and the closing date is till January 20, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Senior Assistant (Official Language): 5 posts

Senior Assistant (Finance): 16 posts

Senior Assistant (Electronics): 32 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here. The age limit to apply for the posts is not above 30 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of on-line test and Admit Cards shall be issued to them accordingly. The selection for the said posts shall be made on the basis of performance in On-line examination and subject to clearance in document verification and medical fitness.

Application Fees

General, EWS and OBC Category: ₹ 1000/-

1000/- Women/SC/ST/PWD/Exservicemen/Apprentices who have completed Apprenticeship Training in AAI: No application fees.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of AAI.