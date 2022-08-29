AAI Recruitment 2022: 156 vacancies announced, application begins on September 1

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced 156 vacancies for eligible candidates of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Pondicherry and Lakshadweep. Educational qualification for these posts ranges from Class 12 to Masters level. Application forms will be released on September 1 at aai.aero/en/careers/recruitment.

Here are more details about these posts:

Junior Assistant (Fire Service): 132

Junior Assistant (Office): 10

Senior Assistant (Accounts): 13

Senior Assistant (Official Language): 1

For these posts, candidates' age should be 18 to 30 years as on August 25. The upper age limit is relaxable for reserved category candidates.

For more information on eligibility criteria and educational qualification, candidates can check the notification here.

The application fee for these posts is ₹1,000 for unreserved, OBC and EWS category candidates.

No application fee is required to be paid by Women/SC/ ST/ Ex-servicemen candidates and Person with disabilities and also apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI.

