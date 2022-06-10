AAI to recruit acid attack victims for 400 Junior Executive posts, details here

Airports Authority of India, AAI has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Executive posts. The organisation has mentioned that acid attack victims can apply for the post. The registration process will begin on June 15 and will end on July 14, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 400 posts in the organisation.

Candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of AAI on aai.aero. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Full Time Regular Bachelors' Degree of three years in Science (B.Sc) with Physics and Mathematics. OR Full Time Regular Bachelor's Degree in Engineering in any discipline. (Physics & Mathematics should be subjects in any one of the semesters curriculum). The maximum age limit should be 27 years of age.

Selection Process

The selected candidates will have appear for on-line examination. On-line examination will be followed by Documents Verification, Voice Test and Background Verification.

The provisional selection of the candidates will be as per the merit list prepared on the basis of their performance in On-line examination, subject to qualifying the voice test and meeting all other eligibility criteria prescribed for the post, including testing for psychoactive substances and background verification.

Application Fees

Candidates will have to pay ₹1000/- as application fees. SC/ST/Female candidates have to pay only Rs.81. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AAI.