AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Ltd. (AAICLAS) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Security Screener (Fresher) on a Fixed Term Basis for a period of three years on a PAN India basis. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 8. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at aaiclas.aero.

AAICLAS Recruitment 2023: Apply for 906 Security Screener posts till Dec 8(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

AAICLAS Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 906 Security Screener (Fresher) vacancies.

AAICLAS Recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 27 years.

AAICLAS Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee for candidates in the General/OBC category is ₹750, while women, SC/ST, and EWS applicants must pay ₹100.

AAICLAS Recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should possess Graduation from any recognized Board /University/ Institution, with 60% marks for General and 55% for SC/ST candidates

AAICLAS Security Screener posts: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at aaiclas.aero

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here