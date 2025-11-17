Indian Air Force will begin the registration process for AFCAT 2026 on November 17, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Air Force Common Admission Test can find the direct link through the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.edcil.co.in. AFCAT 2026: Registration begins today at afcat.edcil.co.in, here's how to apply (PTI)

The last date to apply is December 14, 2025. The examination will be held on January 31, 2026. This exam drive will fill up 328 vacancies in the organisation.

The age limit of the candidate to apply is given here.

Flying Branch through AFCAT and NCC Special Entry: 20 to 24 years as on 01 January 2027 i.e. born between 02 January 2003 to 01 January 2007 (both dates inclusive). Upper age limit for candidates holding valid and current Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable up to 26 years i.e. born between 02 January 2001 to 01 January 2007 (both dates inclusive).

Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical) Branch: 20 to 26 years as on 01 January 2027 i.e. born between 02 January 2001 to 01 January 2007 (both dates inclusive).

AFCAT 2026: How to apply To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.edcil.co.in.

2. Click on AFCAT 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The exam fee is ₹550/- + GST for all candidates. No cash or cheque or demand draft (DD) will be accepted towards payment of examination fee. The examination fee can be paid using credit/ debit cards/ net banking through the payment gateway. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IAF AFCAT.