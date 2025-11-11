The Indian Air Force has released the IAF AFCAT 2026 notification. Candidates who want to apply for Air Force Common Admission Test can find the direct link to apply through the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.edcil.co.in. IAF AFCAT 2026: Notification released at afcat.edcil.co.in, registration begins on November 17

The registration process will begin on November 17 and will close on December 14, 2025. The online AFCAT exam will be conducted on January 31, 2026.

Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the examination can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here.

Age Limit Flying Branch through AFCAT and NCC Special Entry: 20 to 24 years as on 01 January 2027 i.e. born between 02 January 2003 to 01 January 2007 (both dates inclusive). Upper age limit for candidates holding valid and current Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable up to 26 years i.e. born between 02 January 2001 to 01 January 2007 (both dates inclusive).

Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical) Branch: 20 to 26 years as on 01 January 2027 i.e. born between 02 January 2001 to 01 January 2007 (both dates inclusive).

Examination Fee The exam fee is ₹550/- + GST. No cash or cheque or demand draft (DD) will be accepted towards payment of examination fee. The examination fee can be paid using credit/ debit cards/ net banking through the payment gateway.