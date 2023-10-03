Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Employment News / AIIMS Bhopal recruitment 2023: 233 Group C non-faculty posts notified, apply from Oct 6

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 03, 2023 05:22 PM IST

AIIMS Bhopal has vacancies for 233 non-faculty posts. Application process begins on October 6. Apply at aiimsbhopal.edu.in.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal has notified vacancies for 233 Group C non-faculty posts. The application process will commence on October 6 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 30. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at aiimsbhopal.edu.in.

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 233 non-faculty posts.

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 1200 for General, OBC, and EWS category candidates. For SC, ST, and PwBD the application fee is 600.

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 selection process: The selection of the candidates will be based on the Computer-based test. Candidates who will clear the CBT test have to appear for the skill test. The result will be prepared on the basis of marks scored by candidates in CBT in the order of merit, subject to clearing the Skill Test, if applicable. Document verification will be required of candidates whose names appear in the order of merit. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 mark for each wrong answer.

For more details, candidates can check the notification here.

Topics
application process vacancies aiims
