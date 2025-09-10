AIIMS Bilaspur Faculty Recruitment 2025: Apply for 90+ vacancies, check details

AIIMS Bilaspur Faculty Recruitment 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bilaspur has invited applications from Indian nationals and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders for multiple faculty positions on a Direct Recruitment, Deputation, and Contract basis. AIIMS Bilaspur Faculty Recruitment 2025: Online applications are due by September 22, 2025, with hard copies needed by September 29, 2025. (Twitter/ PM Modi)

The recruitment drive aims to fill positions for Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor across various specialties.

The recruitment includes 90+ faculty posts across different departments.

Here are some of the key specialisations:

Professor: Anaesthesia, Biochemistry, Cardiology, ENT, Neurology, Orthopaedics, Psychiatry, Radiotherapy, Urology, and more.

Additional Professor: Cardiology, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Radiology, Ophthalmology, Psychiatry, and others.

Associate Professor: Dermatology, Gastroenterology, Pulmonary Medicine, Community & Family Medicine, Neurology, and more.

Assistant Professor: Anesthesiology, Dentistry, Endocrinology, General Medicine, Nephrology, Radiology, Trauma & Emergency, among others.

For the complete list of vacancies, visit the official AIIMS Bilaspur website @ aiimsbilaspur.edu.in

Eligibility & Qualifications

Essential qualifications and experience are as per Annexure-A of the official notification.

Candidates must be registered with the State Medical Council / MCI / NMC.

Those with DNB qualifications must produce equivalence certificates as per MCI guidelines.

All eligibility conditions, including age and experience, must be fulfilled on or before 22nd September 2025.

Pay Scale

Faculty members will receive pay as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) along with usual allowances and NPA (Non-Practicing Allowance) for medical professionals:

Post Pay Matrix (7th CPC) Basic Pay Range

Professor Level 14A Rs. 1,68,900 – Rs. 2,20,400

Additional Professor Level 13A2 Rs. 1,48,200 – Rs. 2,11,400

Associate Professor Level 13A1 Rs. 1,38,300 – Rs. 2,09,200

Assistant Professor Level 12 Rs. 1,01,500 – Rs. 1,67,400

Upper Age Limit

Professor / Additional Professor: 58 years (direct recruitment), 56 years (deputation), up to 70 years for retired faculty.

Associate Professor / Assistant Professor: 50 years.

Age relaxation:

SC/ST: 5 years

OBC: 3 years

PwBD, ex-servicemen, and central government employees: As per DoPT guidelines.

Application Procedure

Step 1: Apply Online

Candidates must submit their online application through the Google form available on the official website.

Last date to apply online: 22nd September 2025, 5 PM.

Step 2: Submit Hard Copy

The hard copy of the application form must reach AIIMS Bilaspur on or before 29th September 2025, 5 PM.

Step 3: Pay Application Fee

PwBD: Exempted

SC/ST: Rs. 1,000 + 18% GST = Rs. 1,180

Others: Rs. 2,000 + 18% GST = Rs. 2,360

Payment must be made via NEFT in favour of Executive Director, AIIMS Bilaspur.

Important Dates

Last date to apply online 22nd September 2025

Last date to submit hard copy 29th September 2025

Note: Read the notification carefully before applying. Candidates can email for any queries: helpdesk.rec@aiimsbilaspur.edu.in