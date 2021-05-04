Home / Education / Employment News / AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021: Apply for Nursing Officers on contract basis
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has invited application from NORCET 2020 qualified candidates for the posts of Nursing Officer on a contract basis.
MAY 04, 2021
Interested candidates can apply online through prescribed application form on the official website of AIIMS Delhi at aiims.edu. The last date to apply for the post is May 7.(File Photo)

Interested candidates can apply online through prescribed application form on the official website of AIIMS Delhi at aiims.edu. The last date to apply for the post is May 7.

Age limit: 30 years. ( Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per GOI instructions

Monthly Remuneration: 28,000 per month

Selection Process: Applicants will be listed on the basis of their rank in NORCET 2020 and selection will be made in order to merit for various categories subject to verification of their documents and their being found eligible.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria on the official notification given on the web site of AIIMS, Delhi at https://www.aiims.edu/en/notices/recruitment/aiims-recruitment.html

