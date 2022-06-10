AIIMS Delhi recruitment 2022: Apply for 21 faculty posts

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has invited application for faculty vacancies. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is June 30. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online trough the official website of AIIMS Delhi at aiimsexams.ac.in. The last date for the submission of hard copy of the application form in the Faculty cell, AIIMS New Delhi is July 15.

AIIMS Delhi recruitment 2022 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 50 years. No age relaxation is for the ST/ST, and OBC candidates.

AIIMS Delhi recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹1500 for general and OBC candidates. For EWS and SC/ST candidates the application fee is ₹1200.

AIIMS Delhi recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates can apply online through the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in and www.aiims.edu. After the submission of online application form candidates have to submit the copy of online application form along with all the relevant documents by July 15to the following address:

Senior Administrative Officer( Faculty Cell)

Administrative Block, 1st Floor,

All India Institute of Medical Sciences

Ansari Nagar, New Delhi- 110029.

