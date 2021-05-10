Home / Education / Employment News / AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2021: Apply for 127 professor & other faculty posts
AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2021: Apply for 127 professor & other faculty posts

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Gorakhpur has invited applications from eligible candidates for the posts of professor, additional professor, associate professor, and assistant professor in various Departments.
MAY 10, 2021
AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2021: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 127 faculty posts.(AFP file)

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Gorakhpur has invited applications from eligible candidates for the posts of professor, additional professor, associate professor, and assistant professor in various Departments.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 127 faculty posts.

Vacancy details: Professor: 30; Additional professor: 22; Associate professor: 29; Assistant professor: 46.

Application fees:

Candidates from UR/OBC/EWS have to pay 3,000 as application fee

Candidates from SC/ST, PwBD, women categories have to pay 200 as the application fee.

Age limit:

The age limit for Professor and Additional professor is 58 as on the closing date of the application form.

The age limit for Associate professor and Assistant professor is 50 as on the closing date of application.

The recruitment advertisement for these posts was published in Employment News edition of May 8-14.

Application Process: Eligible candidates can submit their applications Online. The Online registration of application can be done on AIIMS, Gorakhpur official website. The last date of online submission of applications will be Thirtieth Day (30th Day) from the date of publication of advertisement in Employment News.

Note: Candidates can apply after checking the qualification, pay scale, and other details on the official website of AIIMS Gorakhpur.

