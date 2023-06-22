All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur has invited applications for Group B and Group C posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of AIIMS Jodhpur at aiimsjodhpur.edu.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 303 posts in the organisation.

AIIMS Jodhpur to recruit for 303 Group B and Group C posts, details here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Opening/Closing date of the applications would be notified on the official website only. The last date of online application form will be 20 days from the commencement of online registration of application of this advertisement.

Vacancy Details

Group C: 281 posts

Group B: 22 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification for Group B and Group C available here.

Application Fees

General/OBC/EWS Candidates: - Rs.3,000/-

SC/ST/PwBD Candidates - Rs.2400/-

The candidate will be required to pay prescribed application fees, if any through Online mode only via payment gateway of AIIMS, Jodhpur. Transaction/ Processing fee, if any, as applicable will be payable to the bank by the candidate. The application fees should be done through online mode.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}