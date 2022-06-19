AIIMS Madurai recruitment 2022: Applications are invited for 94 faculty position

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Madurai has invited application for 94 vacancies of faculty posts. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is July 18, till 4:30pm. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of JIPMER at jipmer.edu.in. The last date for the submission of soft copy online application form is July 27.

AIIMS Madurai recruitment 2022 vacancy details: Thsi recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 94 vacancies of faculty of which 20 vacancies are for the post of professor, 17 vacancies are for the post of Additional Professor, 20 vacancies are for the post of Additional Professor, and 37 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Professor.

AIIMS Madurai recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹ 1,500 for UR/OBC/EWSs. For SC/ST the application fee is Rs1,200. The application fee is exempted for PwBD candidates.

AIIMS Madurai recruitment 2022: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of JIMPER at jipmer.edu.in.

After the submission of online application form candidates have to submit the hardcopy of the online submitted application with all the certificates/enclosures/documents to the below mentioned address on or before July 25 by 4.30 P.M.

The Nodal Officer, AIIMS, Madurai

Admn. 4 (Faculty wing)

2nd Floor, Administrative Block

JIPMER, Puducherry 605 006

Candidates can check the detailed notification here