AIIMS Nagpur Faculty Recruitment 2021: Apply for 32 posts on aiimsnagpur.edu.in

AIIMS Nagpur to recruit candidates for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of AIIMS Nagpur on aiimsnagpur.edu.in. 
Published on Dec 04, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for Professor, Assistant Professor and Associate Professor posts can apply online through the official site of AIIMS Nagpur on aiimsnagpur.edu.in. 

The last date to apply for the posts is till January 4, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 32 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Professor: 4 Posts
  • Associate Professor: 8 Posts
  • Assistant Professor: 20 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification Available here

Application Fees

Application fee for General/OBC/EWS category Rs. 2,000/-, for SC/ST category Rs. 500/- is required to be remitted using the payment link given on the website. Any other instrument of payment is not acceptable. The Application fee is non-refundable. For PwD category application fee is exempted.

Other Details

Candidates will have to send the filled up application form along with other necessary documents to The Director, AIIMS Nagpur, Administrative Block, Plot no.2, Sector -20, MIHAN, Nagpur – 441108 by January 19, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AIIMS Nagpur. 

