AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023: Apply for 149 Group B and Group C Non - Faculty posts till Oct 16

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 14, 2023 01:19 PM IST

AIIMS Raebareli invites applications for 149 Group 'B' and 'C' Non-Faculty posts.

AIIMS Raebareli has invited applications for 149 Group ‘B’ and ‘C’ Non-Faculty posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 16. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at recruitment.aiimsrbl.edu.in.

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023: Apply for 149 Group B and Group C Non - Faculty posts till Oct 16(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 149 Group B and Group C Non-Faculty posts.

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 3000 for un-reserved/OBC candidates. For SC/ST/EWS candidates the application fee is 1500. Persons with Disabilities candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at recruitment.aiimsrbl.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below:

Topics
application form group c group b aiims
