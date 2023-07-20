AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023: Apply for 165 senior residents posts

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raebareli has invited applications for 165 posts of Senior Residents (SRs) in different specialities under the Government of India Residency Scheme in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh.

AIIMS Rae Bareli Recruitment 2023: Apply for 165 senior residents posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is August 12. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at aiimsrbl.edu.in.

The initial term of the appointment is one year, but it may be extended up to three years at the competent authority of the Institute's discretion depending on performance and conduct.

Direct link to apply

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 165 posts of Senior Residents (SRs) in different specialities.

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 45 years.

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for the General/OBC/EWS category.For SC/ST category the application fee is ₹800. The application fee is exempted for the PWBD category.

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 selection process: The selection of Senior Residents will be done through Written Examination (MCQ based)- 80% weightage and Departmental assessment-20% weightage.

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at aiimsrbl.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the apply link for the Senior resident's posts

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Take print for future reference.

In case of need of any assistance or clarifications regarding the recruitment please contact: recruitment@aiimsrbl.edu.in or call on 0535-2704415)

