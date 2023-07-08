AIIMS Raipur recruitment 2023: Apply for 116 faculty posts till July 10

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur will close down the application process for 116 faculty posts on July 10. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at www.aiimsraipur.edu.in.

AIIMS Raipur recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 116 vacancies of which 29 vacancies are for the post of Professor, 29 vacancies are for the post of Additional professor, 38 vacancies are for the post of Associate Professor, and 20 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Professor.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹3000 as an application fee. The application fee is exempted for SC/ST/ PwBD/ Women/ Ex-servicemen, Retired Faculty (applying on a contract basis), and Candidates applying for the post on a Deputation basis.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at .aiimsraipur.edu.in. After the submission of the application form candidates have to submit the hard copy of the application form by July 15 at the following address:

Recruitment Cell

2nd floor, Medical College Building

Gate No-5, AIIMS Raipur,

G.E. Road, Tatibandh,

Raipur – 492099 (C.G.)

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details here.