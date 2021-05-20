Home / Education / Employment News / AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2021: Apply for medical officers and other posts
employment news

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2021: Apply for medical officers and other posts

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh has invited applications for the posts of Senior Medical Officer(AYUSH), Medical Officer (AYUSH), Junior Medical Record Officer (Receptionist), Social Worker, Coding Clerk on Direct Recruitment Basis.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 03:47 PM IST
AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2021: The application process is underway and the last day to apply is June 18.(HT File)

The application process is underway and the last day to apply is June 18.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of AIIMS Rishikesh at https://aiimsrishikesh.edu.in

Vacancy details :

Senior Medical Officer(AYUSH)-1; Medical Officer AYUSH-5; Junior Medical Record Officer(Receptionist)-5; Social Worker-2; Coding Clerk-1.

Age limit :

Senior Medical Officer(AYUSH): 25 to 40 years

Medical Officer AYUSH: 21 to 35 years

Junior Medical Record Officer(Receptionist): 18-30 Years

Social Worker:18-35 Years

Coding Clerk: 18-30 Years

Date of Examination and centers of examination and any information recruitment will be uploaded on AIIMS, Rishikesh website i.e. www.aiims rishikesh.edu.in.

Call letters will be available on the official website 15 days before the examination.

For educational qualification, experience, pay scale check the notification on the official website of AIIMS Rishikesh at www.aiims rishikesh.edu.in.

Topics
aiims recruitment aiims rishikesh medical officer govt job
