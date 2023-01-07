Allahabad Cantonment Board recruitment: Apply for JE and other posts from Jan 13

Allahabad Cantonment Board has invited applications for 12 vacancies of Junior Assistant/Revenu Collector, Assistant Teacher( Primary), and Junior Engineer(Civil). The application process will begin on January 13, 2023, and the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 12. Interested candidates will be able to apply online at allahabad.cantt.gov.in.

Allahabad Cantonment Board recruitment: This recruitment drive will fill up 12 vacancies of which 6 vacancies are for the post of Junior Assistant/Revenu Collector, 5 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Teacher( Primary), and 1 vacancy is for the post of Junior Engineer( Civil).

Allahabad Cantonment Board recruitment age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 21 to 30 years.

Allahabad Cantonment Board recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for the General/ Unreserved category. For Ex-Serviceman and Departmental candidates, the application fee is ₹800. The application fee is ₹500 for OBC candidates and for SC/ST candidates the application fee is ₹300.

Allahabad Cantonment Board recruitment selection process: The selection for the post of Junior Assistant/Revenu Collector, Assistant Teacher( Primary), and Junior Engineer(Civil) will be based on a written test. After the written examination the skill test will be conducted for the post of Junior Engineer and for the post of Junior Assistant/Revenu Collector there will be a qualifying test for the first 10 candidates.

