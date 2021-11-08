Andhra Pradesh: APPSC announces to fill 22 extension officer posts

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced to fill 22 vacancies in Extension Officer Grade-I (Supervisor) post in A.P. Women Development and Child Welfare Sub Service. The application submission process will begin on November 18. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms on or before December 8.

“Applications are invited online for recruitment to the post of Extension Officer Grade-I (Supervisor) in A.P. Women Development and Child Welfare Sub – ordinate Service for a total of 22 CF vacancies in the scale of pay of Rs.24,440/- to 71,510/- from candidates within the age group of 18 – 42 years as on 01.07.2021,” the APPSC has said in an official notification released on November 8.

Candidates with a Bachelor’s Degree in Home Science / Bachelor’s of Social Work are eligible for this post.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam which will comprise general studies, mental ability, common paper of home science and social work. The exam will carry a total of 300 marks.