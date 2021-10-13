Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Andhra Pradesh: APPSC to fill vacancies in various non-gazetted posts, know more
employment news

Andhra Pradesh: APPSC to fill vacancies in various non-gazetted posts, know more

APPSC will commence recruitment process to fill 38 vacancies from November 12 onwards. The official website of the APPSC is psc.ap.gov.in. Candidates are suggested to follow the official website for updates on the recruitment process
Andhra Pradesh: APPSC to fill vacancies in various non-gazetted posts, know more(Shutterstock)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 02:34 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced to fill 38 vacancies in various non-gazetted posts: assistant public relation officer, assistant statistical officer, food safety officer, and hostel welfare officer. The application forms for this recruitment drive will be available from November 12. Candidates can apply on the official website of the Commission till December 7.

APPSC recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Assistant Public Relation Officer in A.P. Information Subordinate Service: 6 posts
  • Assistant Statistical Officers In A.P Economics & Statistical Sub Service: 29 posts
  • Food Safety Officer in A.P Institute of Preventive Medicine, Public Health Laboratories and Food (health) Administration Subordinate Service: 1 post
  • Hostel Welfare Officer Grade –II (Women) in A.P.B.C. Welfare Sub Service: 2 posts

Graduates in relevant subjects and with other required eligibility conditions are eligible to apply for the posts.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam.

The official website of the APPSC is psc.ap.gov.in. Candidates are suggested to follow the official website for updates on the recruitment process

 

Topics
appsc recruitment andhra pradesh
