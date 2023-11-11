Andhra University Recruitment 2023: Apply for 298 Assistant Professor posts till Nov 20

Andhra University has invited applications for 298 Assistant Professor posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 20. The last date for the submission of a hard copy of the application along with the self-attested relevant documents is November 27. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at andhrauniversity.edu.in.

Andhra University Recruitment 2023: Apply online before November 20

Andhra University Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹2500 for the Unreserved/BC/EWS category, for SC/ST/PBDs the application fee is ₹2000. The application fee is ₹4,200 for Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs).

Andhra University Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at andhrauniversity.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the “ Recruitment notification for Assistant Professor positions for BC Backlog and Regular Vacancies ”

Next, click on the Apply link

Fill out the application form

Submit the applications and take print for the future reference.

After the submission of the application form candidates have to print the filled-in application enclose all the self-attested supporting documents and send them through registered post/speed post/courier to the following address on or before November 27.

To

The Registrar, Andhra University,

O/o. Directorate of Admissions,

Vijayanagar Palace, Peda Waltair,

Visakhapatnam

City: Visakhapatnam

District: Visakhapatnam