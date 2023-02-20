Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AP Police constable recruitment: PET/PMT admit card 2023 release date out

Published on Feb 20, 2023 08:51 PM IST

The AP Police PMT / PET will be held from March 13. The admit card/call letter will be available for download from March 1.

ByHT Education Desk

The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) will release the admit card for stage II PET/PMT and Final Written test on March 1, 2023. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at slprb.ap.gov.in. The admit cards will be available on the official website till March 10, 2023.

The Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test(PET) will be held tentatively from March 13. The Final Written Test will be conducted in last week of April 2023.

The stage II registration process for SCT PC (Civil) (Men & Women) & SCT PC (APSP) (Men) in Police Department were held from February 13 to February 20.

AP Police SCT PC PET recruitment: Know how to download admit card

Visit the official website at slprb.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login credentials

Download admit card for stage II

Take the printout for future reference.

