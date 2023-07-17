APMSRB recruitment 2023: Apply for 590 Assistant Professor posts at dme.ap.nic.in

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Jul 17, 2023 04:59 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh Medical Recruitment Board has started the application process for 590 Assistant Professor vacancies. The last date to apply is July 26.

Andhra Pradesh Medical Recruitment Board has commenced the application process for the post of Assistant Professor in the government medical colleges and Teaching Hospitals under the Directorate of Medical Education. The application process will end on July 26. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at dme.ap.nic.in.

APMSRB recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 590 Assistant Professors vacancies.

APMSRB recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 42 years for OC candidates. The upper age of the EWS/ST/SC/BC candidates should not be more than 47 years. Physically Handicapped persons should not have completed 52 years. Ex-servicemen should not have completed 50 year

APMSRB recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 1000 for OC candidates and 500 for candidates who are BC, SC, EWS, ST, or persons with disabilities.

Direct link to apply

APMSRB recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at dme.ap.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "Direct Recruitment for the posts of Assistant Professors - Notification No. 02/2023- Online Application'

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Candidates can eligibility criteria and other details on the official notification given below:

assistant professor directorate of medical education andhra pradesh jobs
