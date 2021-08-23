Apply for 75 vacancies in Haryana postal circle at haryanapost.gov.in

Haryana postal circle recruitment: Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Haryana Circle has invited applications for the various post of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail Guard, LDC in PAO, and Multi Tasking Staff under sports quota. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of the Haryana Postal Circle at haryanapost.gov.in.

The last date of receipt of the application is September 29.

The candidates who have applied earlier under notification no: R&E/34-3/2015-2019/Sports Quota doted 03.08.2020 need not apply again.

Haryana Post office recruitment Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 75 vacancies out of which 28 vacancies are for the post of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, 18 vacancies are for the post of Postman/Mail Guard,1 vacancy is for the post of LDC in PAO and 28 vacancies are for the post of Multi Tasking Staff.

Haryana Post office recruitment age limit:

The age limit for the Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail Guard is 18 to 27 years. The age limit for the post of Multi Tasking Staff is 18 to 25 years.

Haryana Post office recruitment application fee:

The application fee is ₹100 through e-payment. Candidates will receive CPMG, Haryana Circle, Ambala's copy, and candidate's copy after depositing fees in Post Offices. The candidate must keep his or her own copy of the fee challan and deliver the original copy of the fee challan to CPMC, Haryana Circle, Ambala, along with the application form. Original Receipt from the Post Office, with the fee, credited put in the space provided.

Haryana Post office recruitment: How to apply

Candidates have to submit the application form in the prescribed format to the following address:

the Assistant Director (Staff), O/o the Chief Postmaster General, 107 Mall Road, Haryana Circle, Ambala Cantt-133001 with superscription "APPLICATION FOR SPORTS QUOTA RECRUITMENT 2015-2021, HARYANA CIRCLE"

