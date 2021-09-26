Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news

APPSC to recruit 151 medical officers in AYUSH department

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has notified to recruit medical officers in the AYUSH department. The application process for the recruitment will begin on October 4. The last date for submission of the application forms is October 25.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 10:00 AM IST
APPSC to recruit 151 medical officers in Ayush department(Shutterstock)

The application forms will be available on the official website of the Commission, psc.ap.gov.in.

Out of the total number of vacancies, 72 are for Ayurveda discipline, 53 for homeopathy and 26 for Unani.

“The selection to the post shall be on the basis of Written Examination in Computer Based Recruitment Test mode conducted by the Commission. The Dates of Written Examination will be announced separately,” the Commission has said. “A general Mock Test facility is available to the applicants on the Commission’s website to acquaint themselves with the computer based recruitment test,” it has added.

Candidates must have a degree in the relevant discipline with one year compulsory internship. Candidates must also be a permanent Registered Medical Practitioner in the concerned field within the meaning of the Law for the time being existing in the State.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
