APSC recruitment 2023: 103 Financial Management Officer posts on offer

ByHT Education Desk
May 13, 2023 02:39 PM IST

Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in from May 16.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited applications for Financial Management Officer posts (Junior Grade-ll). The applictaion process will commence on May 16 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is June 15. The candidates can submit their applictaion fee till June 17. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in.

APSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 109 vacancies of Financial Management Officer (Junior Grade-ll) posts.

APSC recruitment 2023 applictaion fee: Candidates from the unreserved category have to pay a fee of 250, while those from the SC/ST/OBC/MOBC should pay a fee of 150. Candidates who fall under the BPL and PwBD categories are not required to pay the fee.

APSC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in

Next, click on the “Online Recruitment Portal”

Click on “Apply Here” under Financial Management Officer (Junior Grade-II)

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Notification here

