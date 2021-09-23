Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / APSSB CHSL (10+2) exam admit cards 2021 released, how to download
employment news

APSSB CHSL (10+2) exam admit cards 2021 released, how to download

APSSB CHSL (10+2) exam admit cards 2021: The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board has released the admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination-2021 on its official website.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 01:18 AM IST
APSSB CHSL (10+2) exam admit cards 2021:: Candidates who have to appear for the CHSL examination can download their admit cards from the official website of APSSB at apssb.nic.in.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

APSSB CHSL (10+2) exam admit cards 2021: The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board has released the admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination-2021 on its official website. Candidates who have to appear for the CHSL examination can download their admit cards from the official website of APSSB at apssb.nic.in.

The admit card can be downloaded from the website till October 2.

The APSSB CHSL examination is scheduled to be held on October 3, 2021.

How to download APSSB CHSL (10+2) 2021 exam admit card:

Visit the official website of APSSB at apssb.nic.in.

Click on "Admit Card" section available on the homepage.

Click on "Download Admit Card" link where 'Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination' is written.

Enter registration number or mobile number, e-mail Id and password. Then login.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
apssb recruitment chsl exam admit card
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

APPSC result 2021 for computer proficiency test declared, direct link to check

SVPUAT recruitment 2021: Applications  invited for various non-teaching posts

UPPSC admit cards 2021 for staff nurse/sister grade 2 exam released

DRDO SAG recruitment 2021: Apply for 9 positions of Junior Research Fellow
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Zee
Bitcoin
PM Narendra Modi US visit LIVE Updates
World Rose Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP