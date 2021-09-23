APSSB CHSL (10+2) exam admit cards 2021 released, how to download

APSSB CHSL (10+2) exam admit cards 2021: The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board has released the admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination-2021 on its official website. Candidates who have to appear for the CHSL examination can download their admit cards from the official website of APSSB at apssb.nic.in.

The admit card can be downloaded from the website till October 2.

The APSSB CHSL examination is scheduled to be held on October 3, 2021.

How to download APSSB CHSL (10+2) 2021 exam admit card:

Visit the official website of APSSB at apssb.nic.in.

Click on "Admit Card" section available on the homepage.

Click on "Download Admit Card" link where 'Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination' is written.

Enter registration number or mobile number, e-mail Id and password. Then login.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.