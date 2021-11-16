Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Armed Forces Medical Services Recruitment 2021: Apply for 200 SSC Officer posts
employment news

Armed Forces Medical Services Recruitment 2021: Apply for 200 SSC Officer posts

Armed Forces Medical Services to recruit candidates for Short Service Commission Officer posts. Candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Armed Forces Medical Services on amcsscentry.gov.in.
Armed Forces Medical Services Recruitment 2021: Apply for 200 SSC Officer posts
Published on Nov 16, 2021 09:53 AM IST
New Delhi

Armed Forces Medical Services has invited applications from candidates to apply for Short Service Commission Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Armed Forces Medical Services on amcsscentry.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 30, 2021. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 200 Short Service Commission Officer posts. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Important Dates

  • Opening date of application November 13, 2021
  • Closing date of application November 30, 2021

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the post must possess medical qualification included in First/ Second schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule of IMC Act 1956. The applicant must have permanent registration from any State Medical Council/ MCI. Post graduate Degree/ Diploma holders recognized by State Medical Council/MCI/ NBE may also apply. 

The age limit should be 30 years if holding a MBBS/PG Diploma and 35 years if holding a PG degree as on December 31, 2021. 

Selection Process

The selection process will include interview. The call letters for interview shall be made online only after the successful submission of online application. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Armed Forces Medical Services. 

Detailed Notification Here

 

