Army Public School Teacher Recruitment 2022: Apply for PGT, TGT posts

Army Public School will recruit candidates for PGT, TGT posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on or before March 26, 2022. 
Published on Mar 22, 2022
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Headquarters Northern Command has invited applications from candidates to apply for Teacher posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of APSU Dhampur on apsudhampur.org. The last date to apply for the posts is till March 26, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 22 posts in the organisation. 

The Combined Selection Board interview will be conducted on March 31, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details 

  • PGT: 5 Posts
  • TGT: 17 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Educational Qualification 

PGT: Candidates must be a post graduate with B.Ed and minimum 50 percent marks in each. 

TGT: Candidates must be a graduate with minimum 50 percent marks in each. Incase the candidate has not got 50 percent marks in graduation but has obtained 50 percent or more marks in post graduation in the subject, the candidate shall be valid. 

Selection Process

The selection process of candidates will include teaching practice where the candidate will be asked to conduct a class, a written test of 30 marks will be conducted to assess the written expression of the candidate and a computer proficiency test will be conducted for all categories. 

Where to Apply

Candidates can send the filled up application form to Principal Army Public School Udhampur- J&K, PO PTA, Pin- 182104 on or before the last date. 

 

