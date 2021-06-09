Army Recruitment 2021: 100 vacancies for soldier GD in Women Military Police

Indian Army has invited applications for the posts of Soldier General Duty (Women Military Police). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Indian Army.

The application process is underway and the last date to apply is July 20.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill vacancies for 100 eligible female candidates.

The candidates will get admit card for the rally through their registered email Id.

Recruitment rallies are planned to be conducted at Ambala, Lucknow, Jabalpur, Belgaum, Pune, and Shillong.

Age Limit: 17 and a half to 21 years

The Upper Age limit will be 30 yrs of age for the widows of Defence Personnel who have died in harness.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed class 10th/Matric with 45% mks in aggregate and 33% in each subject. For Boards following grading system of D Grade (33%-40%) in individual subjects or equivalent of grade which contains 33% and overall aggregate of C2 grade or equivalent corresponding to 45% in aggregate. For All Gorkhas (Nepalese & Indian)Class 10 simple pass.

Selection process: The selection will be based on a Physical fitness test, Medical Standards, and common entrance test.

Candidates are advised to check notification at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Candidates can also contact on telephone number 011-26173840.

Note: After the registration process of candidates is over, a cut-off list will be generated, and admit cards will be issued only to a limited number of candidates proportionate to the vacancies required to be filled. Cut off merit list will be based on first the aggregate marks in 10th class and thereafter if there are more candidates with the same marks, then candidates of higher age will be preferred.