Army recruitment 2021: CEE for Pune, Dwarka rallies to be held on July 25

The Indian Army will conduct common entrance exam (CEE) on July 25 for all the candidates who have qualified in the recruitment rally held at AIPT Hadapsar Pune and Devbhoomi Dwarka in January and February, 2021, respectively.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 05:01 PM IST
In Jamnagar, the CEE will be held at Shree Satya Sai Vidyalaya.

In Pune, the exam will be held at Milkha Singh Open Auditorium.

Meanwhile, the army had postponed the recruitment rally at Kargil scheduled from June 24 to June 30 due to the COVID-19 situation. Candidates have been informed that fresh dates of the rally will be intimated to them later.

A recruitment rally will be held Ambala, Lucknow, Jabalpur, Belgaum, Pune and Shillong for enrolment of soldier general duty in women military police. Registration for the rally is open till July 20. A total of 100 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. After the rally, candidates who are found to be fit will be issued admit cards for the common entrance exam.

