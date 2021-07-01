Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Army recruitment rally in Guntur from July 15
employment news

Army recruitment rally in Guntur from July 15

Indian Army has notified that the recruitment rally in Guntur, for which applications were invited in April, will be held from July 15.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 12:33 PM IST
Army recruitment rally in Guntur from July 15

Indian Army has notified that the recruitment rally in Guntur, for which applications were invited in April, will be held from July 15. The admit cards of all the candidates who have registered for this recruitment rally will be available after July 1, it has said.

“Army Recruitment Rally under the aegis of Headquarters Recruiting Zone, Chennai will now be conducted by Army Recruiting Office, Guntur from 15 Jul 2021 to 30 July 2021 at Brahmananda Reddy (BR) Stadium, Guntur to enrol eligible candidates from Guntur, Prakasam, Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa, Nellore, and Chittoor in Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Nursing Assistant or Nursing Assistant Veterinary, Soldier Clerk / Store Keeper Technical and Soldier Tradesman categories,” it has said.

Regarding COVID-19 safety , the army has said that candidates will be diverted to various report centres and will be given rally token.

Candidates have been asked to carry masks, gloves and hand sanitizers.

Candidates have also been asked to produce COVID-19 free certificate issued not earlier than 96 hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian army indian army recruitment rally
TRENDING NEWS

Mumbai Police to Amul: How India is paying tribute on Doctor’s Day

Dad shares post about kid writing all by himself, tweet has a hilarious twist

Crabs move in perfect synchronization, viral video may leave you amazed

Kids react to otters visiting their home in Florida, viral video wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP