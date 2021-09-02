Army recruitment rally: Registration date extended for rally at Nagercoil

Indian Army has informed candidates that the registration deadline for the recruitment rally at Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari has been extended. Candidates can apply for the recruitment rally at the official website of Join Indian Army.

“Army recruitment rally at Arignar Anna sports stadium Nagercoil. kanniyakumari : it is intimated that the last date for submission of application for the said rally has been extended upto 06 September 2021. candidates from Tirunelveli & Tenkashi district facing problems in filling online application may contact on email of ARO, Tiruchirappalli for updation of district profile email id recruiting0443.tn@nic.in,” the Indian Army has informed candidates.

The rally is scheduled to be held from September 15 and the admit card of the rally was scheduled to be released on September 6. So far, the army has not made any announcement regarding the recruitment rally.

Candidates from 16 districts of Tamil Nadu are eligible for the rally.

Indian Army recruitment rally 2021: Know how to apply

• Go to the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in

• Click on the application form

• Enter the personal details and other details in the form

• Submit the application form