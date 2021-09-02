Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Army recruitment rally: Registration date extended for rally at Nagercoil
employment news

Army recruitment rally: Registration date extended for rally at Nagercoil

Indian Army has informed candidates that the registration deadline for the recruitment rally at Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari has been extended. Candidates can apply for the recruitment rally at the official website of Join Indian Army.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 02, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Army recruitment rally: Registration extended for rally at Nagercoil

Indian Army has informed candidates that the registration deadline for the recruitment rally at Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari has been extended. Candidates can apply for the recruitment rally at the official website of Join Indian Army.

“Army recruitment rally at Arignar Anna sports stadium Nagercoil. kanniyakumari : it is intimated that the last date for submission of application for the said rally has been extended upto 06 September 2021. candidates from Tirunelveli & Tenkashi district facing problems in filling online application may contact on email of ARO, Tiruchirappalli for updation of district profile email id recruiting0443.tn@nic.in,” the Indian Army has informed candidates.

The rally is scheduled to be held from September 15 and the admit card of the rally was scheduled to be released on September 6. So far, the army has not made any announcement regarding the recruitment rally.

Candidates from 16 districts of Tamil Nadu are eligible for the rally.

Indian Army recruitment rally 2021: Know how to apply

RELATED STORIES

• Go to the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in

• Click on the application form

• Enter the personal details and other details in the form

• Submit the application form

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian army recruitment rally army recruitment rally
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

RPSC statistical officer recruitment begins tomorrow

SLPRB Assam PST/PET admit card out for constable posts at slprbassam.in, link

Bank of Maharashtra SO recruitment: Apply for 190 specialist officer posts

NHPC Limited recruitment 2021: Apply for 173 vacancies
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Taliban
India's Covid Cases
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP