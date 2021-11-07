ASRB announces to fill 90 research management positions

Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has invited applications to fill 90 research management positions (RMPs). The positions will be filled up on tenure basis for a period of five years in different locations at ICAR Research institutes and the ICAR Headquarters at New Delhi.

“Candidates are required to apply online using the application form link available on the website: http://www.asrb.org.in only. No other mode of filling of application is allowed,” ASRB has said.

Apply online, Job details

The application process will be held in phases. In the first phase, which will begin on November 15, application form submission window will open for six positions. The second phase will begin on November 25, in which application forms will be asked for rest of the positions.

Candidates have to pay application fee of ₹1500. Candidates belonging to the SC/ ST/ Divyang categories and women need not pay any fee, the ASRB has said. “Application fee for each position should be paid for the post applied for and the fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances,” it has added.

