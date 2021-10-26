Assam DEE recruitment 2021: Apply for 9354 teaching vacancies till Dec 31

The Director of Elementary Education, Assam, or the DEE Assam has extended the deadline for submission of the online application form for 9,354 vacancies of teaching positions. Candidates who have not applied yet, can apply online through the official website of DEE Assam at rectteduassam.in. Interested candidates can apply till December 31. Earlier the last date to apply was October 27.

Assam DEE vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 9,354 vacancies out of which 7,242 vacancies are for the post assistant teacher of lower primary (LP) schools and 2,112 vacancies are for assistant teacher, science teacher, Assamese language teacher, and Manipuri language teacher of Upper Primary (UP) Schools.

Assam DEE age limit: Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 40 in the unreserved category, 42 in the Ex-Servicemen category, 43 in the OBC/ MOBC category, 45 in the SC/ ST(P)/ST(H) category, and 50 in the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category as of January 1, 2021.

Here is the direct link to apply for 9354 teaching positions

DEE Assam Teacher recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official Website of DEE Assam at dee.assam.gov.in

Click on the recruitment tab

Click on the Apply tab

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference