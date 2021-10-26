Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Assam DEE recruitment 2021: Apply for 9354 teaching vacancies till Dec 31

Assam DEE recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 9354 teaching vacancies is Dec 31.
Published on Oct 26, 2021 09:05 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

The Director of Elementary Education, Assam, or the DEE Assam has extended the deadline for submission of the online application form for 9,354 vacancies of teaching positions. Candidates who have not applied yet, can apply online through the official website of DEE Assam at rectteduassam.in. Interested candidates can apply till December 31. Earlier the last date to apply was October 27.

Assam DEE vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 9,354 vacancies out of which 7,242 vacancies are for the post assistant teacher of lower primary (LP) schools and 2,112 vacancies are for assistant teacher, science teacher, Assamese language teacher, and Manipuri language teacher of Upper Primary (UP) Schools.

Assam DEE  age limit: Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 40 in the unreserved category, 42 in the Ex-Servicemen category, 43 in the OBC/ MOBC category, 45 in the SC/ ST(P)/ST(H) category, and 50 in the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category as of January 1, 2021.

DEE Assam Teacher recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official Website of DEE Assam at dee.assam.gov.in

Click on the recruitment tab

Click on the Apply tab

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

 

