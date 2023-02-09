Assam Forest Recruitment 2023 Live: Admit cards for 2850 posts releasing today
Assam Forest Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam will release admit cards for the recruitment drive in Assam Forest Department today, February 9. Candidates can download it from slrbassam.in.
"Candidates are requested to download their Admit Cards which will be available on SLPRB website www.slprbassam.in. Candidate facing difficulty in downloading the Admit Card may immediately contact Help Line No.-8826762317 or Email to helpdesk.admitcard@gmail.com," reads the official notification.
The admit card will be released for Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET), which will start from February 13, 2023. The venue will be mentioned in admit cards.
The direct link to download admit cards will be available here. Follow latest updates below.
Thu, 09 Feb 2023 08:48 AM
Assam Police recruitment: Where to check Forest department admit card
Once released, candidates can download admit cards for physical tests from slprbassam.in.
Thu, 09 Feb 2023 08:47 AM
Assam Forest Admit Card 2022: Steps to download
Go to the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in.
Click on the admit card link available on the home page.
Enter your login details and click on submit.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Check the admit card and download it.
Thu, 09 Feb 2023 08:43 AM
Assam Forest Department admit card 2023
SLPRB will issue admit cards for PET and PST of Forester Grade I, Forest Guard, AFPF Constable, Driver Constable and Driver recruitment in Assam Forest Depertment today, February 9.