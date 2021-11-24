Assam Police Recruitment 2021: CM says job notification to fill 6,000 posts soon

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Job advertisement to fill 6,000 posts in the state police department, including 5 commando battalions, will be published by next week, Assam CM has said.
Job notice for 6000 posts in state police to be published by next week: Assam CM
Published on Nov 24, 2021 01:18 PM IST
Edited by Maitree Baral, New Delhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that the job advertisement to fill 6,000 posts in the state police department, including 5 commando battalions, will be published by next week. He also said that vacancies in the Sub-Inspector (SI) posts will be filled up.

This announcement was made after a review meeting held at Assam Police headquarters where several reformative measures are said to have been taken, which the CM has shared in a series of tweets.

“With an aim to strengthen our policing infrastructure, a key to safety and growth of our society, we have decided to take several reformative measures in a review meeting held at @assampolice   headquarters,” the CM has tweeted.

Other than the recruitment drive and other measures taken, the CM has said that 1,000 new quarters for police, and infrastructure upgrade for DGP and Commissioner offices will be also done.

Assam Police recruitment notification will be released on the official website of the State Level Police Recruitment Board, slprbassam.in.

Recruitment related announcements are also made at police.assam.gov.in.

 

 

