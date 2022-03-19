Assam Police SI Admit Card 2021 released, here’s direct link to download

State Level Police Recruitment Board, SLPRB has released Assam Police SI Admit Card 2021. The admit card for Sub Inspector posts is available on the official site of SLPRB on police.assam.gov.in. The admit card is available for candidates from March 17 to March 30, 2022 on the official website.

Candidates will have to log in by entering any one of the concerned Application Number, Name and Date of Birth. The combined written examination will be conducted on April 24, 2022 from 10 am to 12 noon in the selected districts. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to download here&nbsp;</strong>

Assam Police SI Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of SLPRB on police.assam.gov.in.

Click on careers and recruitment portal.

Click on Assam Police SI Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on December 10 and ended on January 9, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 306 posts in the organisation.