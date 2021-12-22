Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Assam Police SI Recruitment 2021: Registration for 320 posts begins today

Assam Police has started the registration process to fill SI posts from December 22 onwards. Candidates can apply for 320 posts through the direct link given below. 
Published on Dec 22, 2021 08:10 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

State Level Police Recruitment Board has started the registration process for Assam Police SI Recruitment 2021 on December 22, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for 320 existing vacancies in the rank of Sub-Inspector of Police (AB) for newly created Assam Commando Battalions can apply online through the official site of SLPRB on slprbassam.in. 

The last date to apply for the posts is till January 21, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the post must be a graduate in Arts, Science, Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized College/ Institution affiliated to a recognized University. To apply for the same, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2021: How to apply 

  • Visit the official site of SLPRB Assam on slprbassam.in.
  • Click on Online Application Portal link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to either login to the account or register yourself.
  • Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

There will be no application fees for this recruitment drive. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Assam Police.

