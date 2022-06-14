Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Assam Police SI result 2022 for written exam announced, check here
employment news

Assam Police SI result 2022 for written exam announced, check here

Assam Police Sub Inspector (SI) UB and AB results declared at slprbassam.in. Check here.
Assam Police SI result 2022 for written exam announced, check here
Published on Jun 14, 2022 10:01 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Assam Police SI Result 2022: State Level Police Recruitment Board Assam has announced result of the written examination for Sub-Inspector (UB) in Assam Police and Sub Inspector (AB) in Commando Battalion. Candidates can go to slprbassam.in to check their selection status.

Assam Police SI written exam 2022 took place on April 24. Candidates who have qualified in the exam will have to participate in PST and PET rounds after which the final result will be announced.

Admit cards for PST and PET rounds will be available from June 15 to 17.

For SI in Assam Police posts, PST and PET rounds will be held at 4th Assam Police Battalion, Kahilipara, Guwahati and for SI in Commando Battalion, the venue is Central Training Institute (Civil Defence & Home Guards), Panikhaiti, Guwahati.

For more information, candidates can read the official notification here. Candidates can check result PDFs below: 

Assam Police SI (UB) result 2022

SI (AB) In Commando Battalion result 2022

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam police sarkari naukri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP