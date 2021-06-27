Assam Rifles invites applications for 131 posts in various sports disciplines

Assam Rifles has invited applications from eligible candidates for the meritorious sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2021. The online application process is underway and the last day to apply is July 26.

The recruitment rally will be held tentatively at various places from August 24 onwards depending on the present Covid 19 situation.

Call letters to attend the recruitment rally will be auto-generated after the due submission of the online application form.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 131 vacancies in various sports disciplines for the post of Rifleman/Rifle Women under the sports quota recruitment in Assam rifles for the year 2021.

Out of 131 vacancies, 75 vacancies are for males and 56 vacancies are for females.

Assam Rifles Recruitment Age Limit: Candidate should between 18 to 23 years as of August 1, 2021.

Assam Rifles Recruitment Application fees: Candidates from the General and OBC categories have to pay ₹100 as application fee. SC/ST and female candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Assam Rifles Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Candidate should have done matriculation from a recognised board.

Sports Qualification: Players who have participated in any international competition/ National Competition/Inter-University tournaments/National Sports/Games for Schools National award winner in National Physical Efficiency Drive(for details check notification).

How to apply:

Candidates can apply online through the official website of Assam Rifles.

After the submission of the online application form. The candidates have to submit the application fee through online payment mode or alternatively, the payment can be made at any SBI counter as well. In both cases, candidates have to upload a copy of the receipt or challan online.

To check the detailed notification visit the official website of Assam Rifles.