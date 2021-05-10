Home / Education / Employment News / Bank Note Press BNP Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 135 vacancies
Bank Note Press BNP Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 135 vacancies

The Bank Note Press, Dewas (MP) has invited online applications from candidates for filling 131vacancies for various posts in Dewas Unit and four vacancies in Indian Mint, Noida.
Bank Note Press BNP Recruitment 2021: The application process starts on May 12 and closes on June 11, 2021. The last day to pay fees is also June 11.(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The Bank Note Press, Dewas (MP) has invited online applications from candidates for filling 131vacancies for various posts in Dewas Unit and four vacancies in Indian Mint, Noida. The advertisement for this recruitment has been published in the Employment News issue of May 8-14. The application process starts on May 12 and closes on June 11, 2021. The last day to pay fees is also June 11.

Interested and eligible candidates should read the notification carefully before applying. The various positions for which applications have been invited in Dewas Unit are Welfare Officer, Supervisor, Junior Office Assistant and Junior Technician. In Indian Mint, Noida there is one vacancy for Secretarial Assistant and three vacancies for Junior Office Assistant.

Vacancy details : Welfare Officer: 1 post; Supervisor (ink factory): 1 post; Supervisor (Information Technology): 1 post; Junior Office Assistant: 15; Junior Technician (ink factory): 60 posts; Junior Technician (printing); 23 posts Junior Technician ( Electrical (IT): 15 posts Junior Technician (Mechanical): 15 posts

The Pay scale for Welfare Officer is 29,740-103,000, for Supervisor it is 27,600-95,910 for Junior Office Assistant it is 21540-77160 for Junior Technician it is 18,780-67,390 for Secretarial Assistant it is 23910-85570.

The upper age limit as on the closing date of application for various posts are: Welfare Officer and Supervisor : 30 years; Junior Office Assistant: 28 years;

Junior Technician: 25 years; Secretarial Assistant: 28 years.

To shortlist candidates for the job Stenography test, Typing test and online examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of July/August 2021.

Note: To check details regarding qualification, examination fee, selection process, how to apply and much more visit https://bnpdewas.spmcil.com/

