Home / Education / Employment News / Bank of Baroda HR Recruitment 2021: Apply for 511 posts on bankofbaroda.in
employment news

Bank of Baroda HR Recruitment 2021: Apply for 511 posts on bankofbaroda.in

Bank of Baroda will recruit candidates for HR posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Bank of Baroda on bankofbaroda.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 02:01 PM IST
Bank of Baroda HR Recruitment 2021: Apply for 511 posts on bankofbaroda.in(Reuters file photo)

Bank of Baroda has invited applications from candidates to apply for Human Resource posts. Eligible candidates can apply for Relationship Manager and other posts through the official site of BOB on bankofbaroda.in. The last date to apply for the post is till April 29, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 511 posts through this recruitment drive.

Post qualification experience below 6 months in any organization would not be considered. The tentative/likely place for posting for each of the positions is mentioned against the respective post. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies 
Sr. Relationship Manager 407 Posts 
e- Wealth Relationship Manager 50 Posts 
Territory Head 44 Posts 
Group Head 6 Posts 
Product Head (Investment & Research) 1 Post
Head (Operations & Technology) 1 Post
Digital Sales Manager 1 Post
IT Functional Analyst- Manager 1 Post
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BPSC AAO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 138 posts on bpsc.bih.nic.in, details here

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for various posts, check details here

UP Teachers Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 15198 posts extended

JKPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 45 AE and other posts, check details here

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification given here.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or Group Discussion and/or any other selection method. Most suitable candidates will be called for the selection process (GD/PI/any other selection method) and merely applying / being eligible for the post does not entitle the candidate to be invited for the selection process.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to general and OBC category will have to pay 600/- as application fees and 100/- for candidates belonging to SC/ ST/PWD/Women candidates. Fee payment will have to be made online through payment gateway available thereat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bank of baroda recruitment bank of baroda sarkari naukri government jobs

Related Stories

employment news

BPSC AAO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 138 posts on bpsc.bih.nic.in, details here

PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 08:40 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP